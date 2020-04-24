|
John "Emmett" Berrigan B. Eng., MBA, P.Eng; Born Halifax Emmett lost his battle with cancer with the grace and humour that he lived his life. He died at home peacefully. Survived by his loving wife, Gail (Radford) of over 59 years, daughter Marjorie McArthur - Oakville, son John Berrigan (Joanne) - Oakville, grandchildren Anne McArthur (Jason Good)-Waterdown, Andrew and Angela Berrigan - Oakville. Remembered fondly by surviving siblings Pat (Pat), Oliver (Madeleine), Lila Mac Donald (Ray), Peggy Williams (Jim), Frank (Cheryl), Jim (Mary), Kathleen Morris (Bob), sister in law Diana Berrigan all of Nova Scotia and Colleen DeWinter (Alan) of New Brunswick. Predeceased by parents Elizabeth Margaret (Penney) and John Emmett, and siblings Eleanor "Bubs" Berrigan, Mary Sponagle (Bruce "Spin") and Ralph Berrigan. Emmett lived a life filled with family and friends with a rare sense of humour that made everyone comfortable. His first priority was always his family. Making sure his children had opportunities he and Gail never had. He loved watching the kids sports games, gardening, baking bread, making marmalade, playing the fiddle, vacationing in Nova Scotia and more than anything else hiking. Hiking the Bruce Trail, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Europe or the Dutch Walks . He made friends easily, always making the newcomer in his activities feel welcome. A special thank you to Dr. Martha Graham for her exceptional care especially in the last weeks, Drs Hotte and Lukka at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and Wellspring Birmingham Gilgan House for post treatment support. Also thank you to Mississauga LHIN, Acclaim Health and ParaMed for their care over the past few weeks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville. Funeral mass and celebration of life will take place at a later time when we can join together to hug and raise a glass of rum and coke or Guinness. Donations to Juravinksi Cancer Center, Wellspring Birmingham Gilgan House or Bruce Trail Conservancy in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 24, 2020