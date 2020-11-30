1/1
John "Jack" BOUSFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John (Jack) Gordon Bousfield was born on May 29, 1928 in Brownsville, Texas and passed away November 24, 2020 in Milton Ontario. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 72 years, Thelma (nee Nevills), daughter Patricia (Rick) Istead and son Bruce (Anne) Bousfield, five grandchildren, Melissa (Kynnin), Shannon, Laura, Katherine (Patrick) and Cam, three great-grandchildren, Rowan, Quinn and Joshua as well as his younger brother Roy (Eleanor) Bousfield. He is predeceased by his son Douglas and his brothers George and Tom and sisters Betty and Ida. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. They say things are bigger in Texas and being born there, no one had a bigger heart than Jack. He was a helpful neighbour, dedicated volunteer and wonderful storyteller who enjoyed sharing a bench and a joke with anyone who stopped to listen. During his working life he was a true Jack-of-all-trades, having worked hard at several local jobs and for many years with the Road Department of Halton. He had a story to tell for just about any road in the region. He loved spending time with his family and his children fondly remember road trips, camping, family reunions and waterskiing together. Jack and Thelma were long-time members of the square dance community and he was never happier than when he was dancing with her in his arms. An avid wood worker and collector of tools, upon retirement he could often be found puttering on projects in his workshop. He will live on in his hundreds of signature folding wooden tables that can be found in the homes of family, friends and even strangers. A sports fan, his regular Skype updates to family would always include a report on the latest Blue Jays and Maple Leafs games. Jack kept his sense of humour and spirit to the end, regularly stating that he was doing 'pretty good for an old guy'. We will really miss his hugs, wisdom and stories. Thank you to all the PSW's, doctors, nurses and others who supported Jack and his family during the past year. You are truly heroes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations meaningful to the family: Milton District Hospital Foundation https://mdhf.ca/, The Willow Foundation for Seniors, https://willowforseniors.ca/ , Two Wheel View, www.twowheelview.org, Sunny Days Group Program Brighton http://www.sunnydaysgroupprogram.ca/ or the Kidney Foundation of Canada https://kidney.ca/ A celebration of life will be planned as soon as we can.... hopefully early next year. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved