Jack left this world in his 80th year on July 17, 2020 the same way as he lived; with dignity, selflessness, class and a sense of humour. He is survived by his four children Greg (Saori), Dan (Deb), Kevin (Karen) and Kathy (Chris), his loving partner Sylvia Dinkin and his eight beloved grandchildren, Evan, Nathan, Julia, Justin, Kathryn, William, Claira and Caitlyn. Jack was predeceased by his wife Karen in 2001. During his long and illustrious career with RBC, Jack worked throughout BC, moved to Manitoba and finally settled in Ontario as a Senior Group Manager. Over the years Jack also served as the Director at BCP Bank, the Vice Chairman for the Hamilton/Niagara LHIN, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Halton Regional Police Services, President of the Dundas Valley Golf Club and Chairman of the Oakville Hydro Electric Commission. If you were Jack's friend you will identify with his many amazing qualities! Jack's sense of humour was legendary. He was always quick witted, biting, and funny as hell. As one who knew Jack, you'd know how funny he could be, how he enjoyed a good joke and could handle getting roasted. Those who knew him also understood how he recognized the amazing qualities in others, even when they didn't see those qualities in themselves. He regularly elevated others by pushing them to succeed. Jack could always be counted on to offer sage and thoughtful career advice. He helped to advance overlooked individuals and gave them a break when they needed it most. Over the last few months of Jack's illness he was called by dozens of people who had worked for him over the years. The gratitude shown towards him by others overwhelmed him. As his friend, you may know about Jack's family. He and Karen raised four children who love each other unconditionally. All of Jack's children have married wonderful partners and have had children of their own who are carrying on the tradition of close family bonds. Of all Jack's accomplishments, his family was what he was most proud of and he was never afraid to let you know about his kids. If you were a friend of Jack's you were lucky. You had so many things all wrapped up in one person: a leader, a mentor, an advocate, a debater, a comedian, a family man and a once in a lifetime pal you'll never forget. A special thank you goes out to Jack's favourite nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital. Nurses Lisa and Sue showed deep care for Jack in his final days. An additional thank you goes out to Amanda at Joseph Brant for her advocacy on behalf of Jack and his family. A celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date so we can raise a glass in honour of an amazing man, partner, friend, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Terry Fox Foundation. Online condolences may be offered at koprivataylor.com
I've lived a life that's full I've travelled each and every highway And more, much more than this I did it my way