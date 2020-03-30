|
|
Nov 26, 1937 - Mar 25, 2020 We are sad to share the news that John Burkus has passed away at home at the age of 82, and we mourn deeply his passing. John leaves his wife, Ann (nee Flavelle) and daughters Alyssa Burkus Rolf (Peter), Andrea Hallett (Matthew), and Amy Burkus (Michal Bobula) and grandchildren Paige, Charlotte, Nathaniel, Lucas and Cameron. He also leaves his sister Mary Ann McKenzie (Ross) and their family. John was born in Montreal, Canada to parents who had recently emigrated from Hungary, and grew up in Brantford, Ontario. His strong work ethic was formed during his high school years working in tobacco fields, which also helped fund his university education. John attended the University of Toronto and was proud of his later-famous crew of classmates. He graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Commerce, and 1964 with an MA in Economics. He married Ann in 1962, and they worked for several years in Geneva, Switzerland, which always seemed glamorous to their children. John was proud to have worked in civil service in various capacities in the Ontario government, including his final role as Assistant Deputy Minister in the (then) Ministry of Community and Social Services. Elements from his work in policy development and program evaluation remain in place today, and his dedication to his work and the people he led and served was unsurpassed. He was deeply patriotic, and always preferred things that were made in Canada. He loved to travel, mostly to France, but also to Arizona, parts of Asia-Pacific, and lots of places in Canada, from BC to Newfoundland. He loved using ham radios to talk to people around the world, from his teenage year's right through to the early 1980s. He had a passion for photography and created an incredible collection of travel photos. He was determined to find the best bottle of wine at the best price, with mixed results, and he was a generous host. In his retirement, he served in a volunteer capacity, including as the first Board Chair for the Community Care Access Centre (CCAC), and also as Chair for the condo board in their neighbourhood. John will be missed by his family for so many reasons—for his safety reminders, for pulling apart appliances minutes before guests arrive, for his sense of humour and passion for books—but mostly for his steadfastness and guidance throughout our lives. We don't know who we're going to call if we can't remember the name of the small village in France, recommendations for what to read next, or life advice. The family would like to express their deep gratitude and appreciation to the doctors and nurses who cared for John in the past few years, specifically Dr. Sameena Uddin and Dr. Katherine Enright at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, and the clinical trial team led by Dr. Albiruni Razak at Princess Margaret in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to either hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 30, 2020