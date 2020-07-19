1/1
John Cathro
On July 4th, 2020, John peacefully passed away at the age of 80. He loved his family more than anything. Loving husband to Bev, and amazing Dad to Cindy (Wayne), Suzy (Steve), and angel Stephie. Always a proud grandpa of Carson, Abbey, Zack, Noelle, Evan, and his little furry pal Buddy. John had a passion for model railroads, tools, his garden, and his volunteer work at Wellspring. He will always be known for his quick wit and kind spirit. We are so grateful to Dr. Gabriel and the compassionate healthcare team. A private family service has taken place. The light has dimmed, but his presence is bright.

Published in Halton News on Jul. 19, 2020.
