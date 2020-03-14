|
Peacefully on Thursday March 12, 2020 at Waterford Long Term Care in Oakville at the age of 77. Survived by his wife Katherine; children Julie, Laurie, Ryan and April; his three grandchildren Zachary, Jacob and Adeline and by his sister Janet. The family received visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton (905) 878-2669 on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. A memorial service was held at 12:00 noon from the funeral home chapel. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 14, 2020