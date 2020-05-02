Peacefully in his sleep on the morning of April 30th, 2020, the world lost the one and only John Cockerill, fondly known to many friends and family as "Pops." John Edward Cockerill was born July 25th, 1945 in Peterborough, Ontario to parents Jack and Rose Cockerill. He was the eldest of six siblings and will be missed by them and their spouses, Dave and Gael, Barbara and Tom, Val and George, Laurie and Bevan and previously deceased Ellie (Will), he was the proud uncle to Andrew, Leianne, Johnny, Mark, Heather, Bonnie, Tanesha, Taylor, Madison, Elisha and Daniel. Pops' most prized legacy was his sons Jason (Katie), Aaron (Tara), Jordan (Kate) and his four grandsons, Jacob, Jackson, Spencer and Maverick. His fifth grandchild is due to arrive in November (he was certain another boy would be added to his crew, but would be overjoyed with a granddaughter). Pops was an avid camper and fisherman, his best memories were the times he spent with his sons up in Northern Ontario teaching them to fish and cook and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. He loved a night dancing at the club, playing cards at the casino, caring for his garden, pulling a good prank for a laugh, but mostly he enjoyed cheering on and supporting his sons. To all those who knew and loved Pops they knew him for his distinctive voice, animated gestures, his wild stories and his sense of humour. Pops will be missed dearly, but his charismatic nature, leadership, loyalty and strong spirit will live through his family. The family wants to thank the staff at the Oakville General Hospital for their care and attention over the past couple of years, in lieu of flowers they ask for a donation to the Diabetes Society. Arrangements are being made for a celebration of life at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store