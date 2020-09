With great sadness, we announce the passing of John Conti. Loving husband of Sandi, much loved father of Kim (Monica), Chrissy, loving stepdad to Sherri (Shane), Catherine (Philip), as well as adored papa to eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to The Carpenter Hospice, 2250 Parkway Drive, Burlington, On. L7P1T1. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com