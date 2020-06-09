John Dean MACKENZIE
1942-11-17 - 2020-06-06
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Dean MacKenzie. Loving husband to Lynda for 48 years. Devoted father to Shaun (Ashley). Loving son of Catherine and William MacKenzie and brother Kirk MacKenzie (Kristina) and sister Shannon, and stepmother Jean. John will be missed by his grandchildren Carson and Callie. Fondly remembered by Harvey (Penny), Ken (Sharon), Paul, Steve, Jennifer, Heather, Christopher and many friends. John was a wonderful husband, father and true friend. Long-time employee of The Ford Motor Company of Canada, following his retirement John managed MacKenzie Business Solutions. He will be remembered as an avid golfer and club champion at Richview Golf Club in Oakville. Sorry you didn't get to golf one more round. Hopefully you will find a yellow Mustang in Heaven. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of his life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John to the Lung Health Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved