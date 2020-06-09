It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Dean MacKenzie. Loving husband to Lynda for 48 years. Devoted father to Shaun (Ashley). Loving son of Catherine and William MacKenzie and brother Kirk MacKenzie (Kristina) and sister Shannon, and stepmother Jean. John will be missed by his grandchildren Carson and Callie. Fondly remembered by Harvey (Penny), Ken (Sharon), Paul, Steve, Jennifer, Heather, Christopher and many friends. John was a wonderful husband, father and true friend. Long-time employee of The Ford Motor Company of Canada, following his retirement John managed MacKenzie Business Solutions. He will be remembered as an avid golfer and club champion at Richview Golf Club in Oakville. Sorry you didn't get to golf one more round. Hopefully you will find a yellow Mustang in Heaven. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of his life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John to the Lung Health Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 9, 2020.