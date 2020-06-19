John Dixon "Jack" FINLAYSON (RCAF WWII)
Passed away peacefully, at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 96. Cherished husband of the late Doris (nee Barnes) for 64 years. Dearly loved Dad of Ian and wife Shauna, Nancy and husband Tim. Lovingly remembered grandpa to Daryl (Holly), Keara (John), Melanie and Kimberly (James). Jack was dedicated to his family and thrilled by his great-grandsons Mason and Ty, he was eagerly anticipating the arrival of his first great-granddaughter this September. Missed by his grand dogs Zoey, Prada, Buddy and Maisy. Fondly remembered by nephews Alan, Neil, David, Stephen and Gordon. Jack was actively involved in his community. He and Doris were longtime members of St. Elizabeth's where they filled many roles and made many friends. Jack served with the RCAF in WWII and with the Air Reserves following the war. He also worked with the Air Cadets at Mount Hope, assisting in their securing of new long term quarters. During his long retirement he also greatly enjoyed volunteering at the RBG and was heavily involved with the Docent group. The family will receive friends at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington, for visitation and a Service of Remembrance. Due to COVID restrictions, please visit the funeral home website at www.smithsfh.com or call 905-632-3333 to leave the family a message and let them know if you would like to attend. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation - Cancer Clinic and Medical Day Care, would be greatly appreciated by the family.


Published in Halton News on Jun. 19, 2020.
