Born in Montreal, February 12, 1939 Died May 14, 2020 We are heartbroken to share the news that our sweet, kind father has died of complications following urgent surgery. He is survived by our beautiful mother Fran, whom he adored, and he said so regularly. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last July. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda McLaren. His five children David, Jeff (Nicky), Chris, Sue (Dan), Greg (Laura) will miss him terribly, as will his seven grandchildren Cameron, Dylan, Ethan, Day, Julian, Lydia and Jaxen. Dad had a long career in sales and marketing, including stops with McLaren Advertising, Mead Johnson, Bristol Myers, MD Magazine, Nestle, SMW Advertising, and most recently Astra Zeneca. As a family, we moved many times, but settled in Oakville/Burlington for the last 45 years. In retirement, dad was a volunteer with Joseph Brant and Oakville hospitals. Dad thrived on being around people, had a wonderful sense of humour, integrity, and made friends easily. He loved the outdoors, traveling, golf, and camping. As a husband, father, grandfather, colleague, neighbour, and friend, we have all lost someone very special. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Support for our hospitals or nursing homes, during this time, is appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on May 16, 2020.