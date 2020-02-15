|
John Douglas Sharpe passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, on February 12, 2020, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Wendy for 36 years. Loving father to Darlene Sharpe and grandfather to Tyler Jooris. An outstanding educator for over 30 years, he will always be remembered by his extended family and many special friends who enjoyed Doug's calm, gentle manner and quiet witticisms. Dr. Wright and his team at the Juravinski Cancer Center could not have been more kind and compassionate during Doug's many treatments there. A special thank you to those who provided Doug with excellent care and comfort at Joseph Brant Hospital on 6South 200. Doctors Cao and Park along with their team treated him with the utmost respect. Doug and I will be forever grateful. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Please see the funeral home website for details. A private family cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Doug to Joseph Brant Hospital or Juravinski Cancer Center would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Rest In Peace, my best guy. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 15, 2020