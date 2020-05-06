John "Jack" Edelman
Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, he was 92 years old. Jack is reunited with his wife Margaret his best friend who passed away in 2012. He was the devoted Dad to John and his wife Marcella and the proud Grandpa to Christopher(Kathy), Ricky(Mary). Jack treasured his four great grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by his niece June Benjamin and her family. Friends knew Jack as a kind man who was a real gentleman, who cherished his family. Jack's family thanks all of the staff at Amica Bronte for the love and care they offered to Dad during his four years as a resident. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca


Published in Halton News on May 6, 2020.
