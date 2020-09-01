1/1
John Fisher MARR
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, John Fisher Marr in his 97th year quietly left us. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Jean Marr. Survived by his older sister Miss Helen Marr. Dear father of Ian (Shelley) Marr and William Marr. Ever-loving grandfather to Cameron (Rachel) and Lindsay (David) Marr. Friends are invited to visit with the family on September 4, 2020 from 1 - 2 pm at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown, with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 pm. Due to capacity restrictions, you are asked to RSVP on the funeral home website or by calling 905-689-4852. Interment Bethel Memorial Chapel and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society being greatly appreciated by the family. The family wishes to give special thanks to the ER Department and Palliative Care Unit at Joseph Brant Hospital. Especially Palliative care nurse Anu and Dr Locke. Dad served with the RCNVR during WWII sailing on the Corvette HMCS MORDEN then in later years sailing CLUTHA on Georgian Bay & Lake Ontario. Please RSVP and sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in Halton News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
