Passed away peacefully at his home in Georgian Bluffs, on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, at the age of 66 years. Dearly loved partner of Debby Chasles for 37 years. John will be sadly missed by his very dear friends, Loretta Cotter (Greg Crowe), of Owen Sound. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Lillian Gilgour and his brother, Bobby Gilgour. John had a true passion for music and was known as the "Music Man". As per John's request, there will not be any service at this time. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter as an expression of sympathy and may be made through the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family on-line at www.woodfuneralhome.ca