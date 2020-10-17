1/1
John Geoffrey COPLAND
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a lengthy illness, Geoff passed away at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in the early morning of Thanksgiving Day, Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Altrincham, Cheshire, England on October 1, 1938, he enjoyed a childhood spent in both England and Scotland. In 1955, Geoff immigrated to Canada with his parents and siblings, settling in Toronto. He apprenticed as a bus mechanic with the Toronto Transit Commission and worked at various TTC depots throughout the city, during a period of forty years. Newly married in 1965, he settled in Oakville. Geoff leaves behind, his wife, Fay, a daughter, Jennifer (Sean McElroy), a son, Gordon (Alexa Morden), grandchildren, Samantha and Kimberley McElroy and Tyler and Ava Copland. Geoff's brother, Robert (Margaret), predeceased him. His sister, Patricia (Jacques Avery), survives. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews who will miss him. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering was held at Oakview Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Donations, in Geoff's memory, may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association or to St. Paul's United Church, Oakville. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca ~ Fly free, Geoff. Our love surrounds you! ~


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial Gathering
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved