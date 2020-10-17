After a lengthy illness, Geoff passed away at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in the early morning of Thanksgiving Day, Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Altrincham, Cheshire, England on October 1, 1938, he enjoyed a childhood spent in both England and Scotland. In 1955, Geoff immigrated to Canada with his parents and siblings, settling in Toronto. He apprenticed as a bus mechanic with the Toronto Transit Commission and worked at various TTC depots throughout the city, during a period of forty years. Newly married in 1965, he settled in Oakville. Geoff leaves behind, his wife, Fay, a daughter, Jennifer (Sean McElroy), a son, Gordon (Alexa Morden), grandchildren, Samantha and Kimberley McElroy and Tyler and Ava Copland. Geoff's brother, Robert (Margaret), predeceased him. His sister, Patricia (Jacques Avery), survives. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews who will miss him. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering was held at Oakview Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Donations, in Geoff's memory, may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association or to St. Paul's United Church, Oakville. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
~ Fly free, Geoff. Our love surrounds you! ~