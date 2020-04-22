Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd.
37 Church Street
Elora, ON N0B 1S0
(519) 846-5352
Resources
More Obituaries for John HUME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" HUME

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Jack" HUME Obituary
Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in his 92nd year at Hospice Wellington. Beloved husband of Mary (2018) for 38 years. Loving father of Helen (2017) (Carl) Kennedy and Len (Julie) MacLeod. Special father of Sharon MacLeod (John). Proud grandfather of Alison MacLeod and Jeff McEnery. John will be missed by many nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Edna, brother-in-law Tom (Teresa) and extended families. John is predeceased by his siblings, Helen (Pat), Allan (Marjorie) and Bill (Betty). As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment for John and Mary will take place at The Farnham Cemetery in Arkell. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Wellington in Guelph. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -