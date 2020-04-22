|
Passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 in his 92nd year at Hospice Wellington. Beloved husband of Mary (2018) for 38 years. Loving father of Helen (2017) (Carl) Kennedy and Len (Julie) MacLeod. Special father of Sharon MacLeod (John). Proud grandfather of Alison MacLeod and Jeff McEnery. John will be missed by many nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Edna, brother-in-law Tom (Teresa) and extended families. John is predeceased by his siblings, Helen (Pat), Allan (Marjorie) and Bill (Betty). As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment for John and Mary will take place at The Farnham Cemetery in Arkell. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Wellington in Guelph. www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 22, 2020