Sadly, John Lindley passed away suddenly on Friday, March 20 at Hamilton General Hospital. Anyone who knew him and loved him knows he will be greatly missed by his partner Peter Defreitas, his wife Joan, his children, Stephen (m. Cathy) of Toronto; Douglas (m. Kay) of St. Petersburg, Florida; Jane (Meyer) of Atlanta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Meagan, Kellen, Josh and Jack. John also leaves behind his beloved and gorgeous perennial garden. John graduated from the Ontario Agricultural College (University of Guelph) in 1953, followed by a distinguished multinational business career with Campbell's Soup Company, culminated by his own successful and popular business, Pickletree Farms, in Burlington, Ontario. At John's request there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 23, 2020