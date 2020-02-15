|
Peacefully at his home in Oakville Ontario, on Tuesday February 11, Jack passed on to join his beloved wife Iris(01/25/20). Jack was in his 86th year, having shared over 61 years of marriage. He was heartbroken with her passing. Jack is survived by his children Jim Graydon, Linda Gandy(Jim), Judy Collaton(George), Phil Graydon, Ian Graydon(Renate). Jack and Iris were so very proud of their 12 grandchildren Candice Graydon(Ivan), Ashley Graydon, Mitch Graydon(Heather), Katie Gandy, Victoria Gandy(Isaac), Patrick Collaton, Robert Collaton, Nicole Collaton, Kristen Collaton, Alesha Graydon, Samantha Graydon and Kalan Graydon. Great grandparents to Riley, Jackson, Alexis, and Avery. Jack was predeceased by his sister Margaret Withnell and his parents Mary and Winslow Graydon. Dad was a proud CA and founding partner of the firm Glenn Graydon Wright practicing in Oakville his entire career, retiring in 2003. Dad enjoyed spending time watching the Blues Jays, playing golf, curling and supporting many different Lions Club endeavours. Dad became Chair of the Lions Home for the Deaf in 1969, providing both financial and leadership guidance for 47 years until 2017. He supported both his Oakville Lions Club and the many and varied projects through the LHDP Board of Directors. One highlight of his many years of Lions contributions occurred in April 2016, when Dad was recognized by the Lions Club International with the presentation of the "Lion Recognition Medal". Dad was only the 2nd Canadian to have ever been a recipient of this award recognizing global humanitarian service and mission to others. But to Dad he valued his family most of all. He was a man of integrity, a man who lived life to the fullest, who enjoyed time with friends and family, and who persevered maintaining his sense of humour and optimism through life's many challenges. Jack and Iris shared a lifetime of love together, until his heart faltered without her. He will be missed. Friends and family were received at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W, Oakville, on Wed. Feb. 19 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A funeral service was held at St. Paul's United Church, 454 Rebecca St. Oakville, on Thurs. Feb. 20 at 1pm, followed by a recpetion at the church. If desired in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to LIONS HOME FOR DEAF PEOPLE or St Paul's United Church Oakville.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 15, 2020