It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of John Blair MacFarlane with family by his side at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on December 25, 2019. John is a well-known and much-loved member of the Milton Community, having built many lifelong friendships growing up, through years of participation in Scouting and employment in town. John has spent the last 5 years happily working at Milton Evergreen Cemetery combining his compassion for people and appreciation of the great outdoors. Our Gentle Giant had a passion for all creatures great and small bar non, having rescued many an unsuspecting spider or insect from imminent danger. John was never too busy to stop and greet you with a friendly word or joke, truly caring for how you are and how you've been. He made a point of leaving people with a smile and feeling good about themselves. John will be greatly missed by many. As John's family we have been blessed to have such a wonderful, caring, compassionate Son, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle in our lives. We are thankful for every moment shared John and will hold you in our hearts forever. Predeceased by Mom Sylvia MacFarlane, Deeply missed by Dad Rod MacFarlane, Sister Janice Walker and Brother In Law Al Kruse, Brother Aaron and Sister in Law Rebecca (nee Poff), Nieces and Nephews, Kaylea and Steve Azevedo (nee Walker), Ryan Walker, Kyle MacFarlane, Lauren MacFarlane, Cameron MacFarlane and Great Nephew Austin Azevedo. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 starting at 10 am with the memorial service following at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of John to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca