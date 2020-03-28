|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of John Penson. John passed peacefully after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia at Allendale Long Term care on Tuesday, March 24th 2020 in his 71st year with his beloved wife of 45 years, Anne (O'Neill) Penson at his side. Lovingly remembered by all his family, father to Michael (Lee Anne), Kevin (Nicole) and Darryl (Jenni). Papa will be deeply missed by his pride and joys; Emily, Tegan, Brody & Olivia. Also missed by his brother David (Christine) and by many nieces & nephews & cousins here and in Scotland, UK. He is predeceased by his parents George & Ilene (Maskell) Penson. John certainly had a zest for life knowing how to bring a smile to all that came near him. He always extended his kindness to be the first to lend a helping hand, fundraising for many local charities and donating items for auctions, because John always 'knew a guy' or could get it cheap. Born and raised in Milton he was involved in many sports mainly baseball, hockey, golf and curling. Through his playing, coaching and officiating, he developed many lifelong friendships. A Mass & celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in his memory the family would appreciate donations if so desired to Allendale - Willow Foundation at http://www.willowforseniors.ca or to one of your choosing. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 28, 2020