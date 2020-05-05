It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of John (Julian) Piotrowski on the 25th of April, 2020, in his 92nd year. John leaves his precious wife of 72 years, Cesia (nee Rakoczy), sons Roderick, Paul and David, as well as grandchildren Dominic and Julian, Catherine and Davie Brown, and godson Jordan Vazquez. John came to Canada from Poland when he was nine years old with his mother, Valeria, and sister Marion, to join his father Felix, who immigrated previously and worked hard to provide a safe Canadian home. In John's career, as a talented and innovative metallurgist, he owned and operated Trafalgar Collision Service in Oakville. He was a talented artist who not only painted, but also hand crafted fine furniture and knives with exotic wood handles. He was past president of the Oakville Kiwanis Club, and founder of the Oakville Track and Field Club for high school students. He was an enthusiastic member of the Ontario Racket Club, where he enjoyed competitive tennis. John was a faithful parishioner of Saint Andrews Roman Catholic Church in Oakville for over 50 years. John and Cesia travelled the world and enjoyed music, theatre, and art. John was able to realize his childhood dream of flying and eventually owned his own Cessna. He flew with friends and his sons to Yukon and across Canada. He was also an avid fisherman and bird hunter. John, you were an inspiration to all of us and we love you and will miss you. Rest in peace in the heavenly garden of our Lord.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store