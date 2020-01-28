Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
John Richard Beaver

John Richard Beaver Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by family, John passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the near age of 56. John will be sadly missed by his children Johnathan and Skylar of Oakville. He will also be fondly remembered by his mother Gail Hashey Beaver, siblings Randy (Lisa), Norm (Shannon), Traci (Tony), many nephews and nieces, ex-wife Gillian and friends. John was predeceased by his father John (Dick) Richard Beaver Sr. There will be a private family service. A memorial gathering will be held on February 8, 2020 at the residence of Randy (Lisa) Beaver, 1503 Briarwood Crescent, Oakville, ON from 2-5 p.m. Please R.S.V.P. to [email protected] As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, www.kidney.ca and Liver Foundation of Canada, www.liver.ca would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.glenoaks.ca. "May you be at peace Dad/John"
Published in Halton News on Jan. 28, 2020
