|
|
John passed away at Saint Joseph's hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Zia for 50 years. Loving father of Jennifer Baumann, Jason Baumann and Trisha Baumann (daughter-in-law). Proud grandfather of Logan, Linkin and Lily. Predeceased by his parents Hilda and Harold Baumann. We have many happy family memories of cottaging, skiing, travelling, and being at home by the fireplace. John is deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 28, 2020