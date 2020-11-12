1/
John Roberts
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Roberts Sr. on November 3rd, 2020 in his 94th year. John is predeceased by his wife Laura Roberts and son, John Roberts Jr. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Linda Crawford (Barry) and Ann Rodway-Norman (Marissa). Fond memories of "Granda" will be treasured by his three granddaughters Laura (James), Bailey (Jordan) and Lilja. He was happy to be great grandfather to Olivia . A stalwart Geordie from South Shields,England, John had to go to work at the age of 13 helping to build ships for the war. His tenacity lead him to become a First Class Marine Engineer. His job afforded him extensive travel around the world. John and family moved to Quebec City in 1958 to work for the Canadian Coast Guard as Chief Engineer on the ice breakers in the Arctic. They returned to England in 1960. The family emigrated back to Quebec in 1967 and eventually settled in Oakville. John worked for the Government of Ontario as a safety officer until his retirement. John had a rich life, full of travel, refereeing , playing and watching soccer, countless rounds of golf and enjoying pints and snooker at the Legion with his friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oakville Hospital Foundation or charity of your choice would be appreciated . A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff members of the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital for their exceptional care.

Published in Halton News on Nov. 12, 2020.
