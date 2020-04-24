Home

John Ted ANUSIEWICZ

John Ted ANUSIEWICZ Obituary
Peacefully at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital on April 18, 2020; John Ted Anusiewicz of Strathroy and formerly of Burlington passed away at the age of 51. John will be lovingly remembered by his mother Sabina, uncle Stan and his extended family. A private graveside will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at All Saints Roman Catholic Cemetery, Strathroy. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to DENNING'S OF STRATHROY, (519) 245-1023. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.strathroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 24, 2020
