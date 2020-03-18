Home

John Timothy Kelsall


1951 - 2020
John Timothy Kelsall Obituary
Tim died peacefully in his sleep, one year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He leaves his wife and best friend Debbie and much-loved children John (Faryn) and Heather (Justin). Sadly missed by his mother Diana, brother Brian (Ella) and sister Jill (Stephen). Predeceased by his father John (2013). Tim graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a Masters in Aeroacoustics Engineering. After working at the Ministry of the Environment, he started his 42-year career with Hatch as the Director of Noise and Vibration. He carried out noise consulting for industry, energy, and infrastructure clients and held patents for related inventions. Tim was world-renowned as an industrial noise subject matter expert and represented Canada at international standards meetings. Tim will be remembered for his warm smile, positive attitude, fun-loving spirit, and uncompromising individuality. He was a fountain of knowledge and always happy to share and teach. Tim loved to sail, ski, read, visit the family cottage on Lake of Bays, and camp in Killarney Park. He was happiest on a boat, wearing his signature Tilley hat. He also amassed an impressive collection of single malt scotch! Most of all he loved to spend time with his family, who will miss him very much. At his request there will be no funeral. If you wish, donations can be made to the Friends of Killarney Park or a .
Published in Halton News on Mar. 18, 2020
