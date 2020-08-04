1/1
John Toivo Johannes Kinnunen
In loving memory of John Toivo Johannes Kinnunen, 71 years of age, who passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 31, 2020, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. Proud father of Michael, Steve (Mandy), and David, (mother of John's boys, Sylvia) and grandfather to the miracles of his life Elliot, Penelope, and Wyatt. Cherished son of Lauri and Elma (nee Huttunen) Kinnunen (predeceased). Loving brother of Ritva Ranger (James), Pirkko Talkio (Jorma), Aino Laamanen, Vilho, Maija (predeceased), Mauri (Roxanne), Keijo (Arylie), Esa (Brenda), Paavo (Lois), Paul (Marian), and families. Will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family in both Canada and Finland. He will also be greatly missed by his prayer group that supported him throughout his courageous battle with cancer. John, born in Varkaus, Finland, came to Canada in 1958. He was a hardworking, strong-willed man, who lived his values every day. He will be lovingly remembered for his faith, his passion for the outdoors and motorcycles, his love for pulla, saunas and his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs. John truly cherished his time as a sports coach for his sons and loved retelling the stories of every tournament and championship they won. In his final years, John devoted his life to God and the less fortunate and went on several missionary trips to help build houses for those in need. At the family's request, a service will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 1 p.m. in the R.J.Barnard Chapel, Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury, followed by interment at Waters Cemetery, 96 White Rd, Lively. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic directives, 80 people or fewer are permitted in the chapel, and face masks are mandatory. Those unable to attend the service can view it by livestream: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=159649548770543. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Scott Mission (Christian Ministry of Mercy and Love - www.scottmission.com). For messages of condolence, www.lougheed.org.

Published in Halton News on Aug. 4, 2020.
