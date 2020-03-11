|
|
Aged 82, died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital in Fort Erie Ontario. He was born in St. Catharines, the only child of John Jones Griffith and Annabelle (Reeves) Griffith. John attended the University of Toronto and ultimately became a teacher and guidance counsellor at high schools in both North York and Mississauga. On November 5, 1960, John married the love of his life, Anne Marie Crookes. They settled on Oakville and raised their family. John had a life long involvement with the church in many capacities including Associate Pastor. Following retirement to Ridgeway, Ontario, John continue to enjoy his lifelong passion for photography and model trains. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of fifty-nine years, Anne Marie. Also survived by his daughter Karen (Mark Sheward) Griffith, son John, and sister-in-law Frances Leach. He will be remembered by his grandchildren David, Megan and Nicholas Griffith, as well as his niece Nancy, nephew David and great nephews, Jacob and Nolan Leach. The family will greet friends at William's Funeral Home, 722 Ridge Rd N, Ridgeway, Ontario on Friday, March 13th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 1:30 p.m. with a reception to follow the service. Cremation and private family burial will follow at a later date. The Griffith family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Scher and the nursing staff at the Douglas Memorial Hospital Palliative Care unit who went well above and beyond taking such kind and loving care of John during his stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to Walker Cancer Clinic NHS or a .
Published in Halton News on Mar. 11, 2020