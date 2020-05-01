Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Beloved husband of the late Annie (2017). Dear father of Larry, Wayne (Shelley), Brian (Karen), Stephen (Kathy) and daughter-in-law Lorie. Predeceased by son Gregory. He will be sadly missed by 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held when circumstances allow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Elliott Community, 170 Metcalfe St., Guelph N1E 4Y3. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on May 1, 2020.