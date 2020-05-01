Joseph DREW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Beloved husband of the late Annie (2017). Dear father of Larry, Wayne (Shelley), Brian (Karen), Stephen (Kathy) and daughter-in-law Lorie. Predeceased by son Gregory. He will be sadly missed by 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held when circumstances allow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Elliott Community, 170 Metcalfe St., Guelph N1E 4Y3. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved