Passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Beloved husband of the late Annie. Dear father of Larry, Wayne (Shelley), Brian (Karen), Stephen (Kathy) and daughter-in-law Lorie. Predeceased by son Gregory. He will also be lovingly remembered by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A visitation/celebration of Joe's life will take place on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton (905) 878-2669. Interment to follow at Milton Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Elliott Community, 170 Metcalfe St., Guelph N1E 4Y3 would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com