Joseph Leslie Bakular
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Grey Gables Nursing Home, Markdale on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving father of Theresa (Harvey) Hutchinson of Flesherton, Joseph (Wendy) Bakular of North Saanich, B.C., Robert (Purisima) Bakular of Burlington. Loved and remembered by grandchildren Jason Hutchinson of Kitchener, Travis (Whitney) Hutchinson of Flesherton, Melissa (Jamie) Scheuermann of Flesherton, Amy Bakular (Joe) Baker of Sannich, B.C., Adam Bakular of Courtney, B.C., Sandra and Alex Ramirez of Etobicoke. Cherished great grandfather of Dakota, Willow, Adeline, Mac, Nathan, Alexis, Brooklyn, Carter, Maci, and one on the way. Dear brother of Bill (the late Ruth) Bakular of Calgary, AB. The family celebrated Joe's life in a private family service. Interment at McNeil Cemetery, Priceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Grey Gables Activity Fund or South East Grey Community Health Centre would be gratefully appreciated. (Both donations can be made by cheque or cash directly with the funeral home, Box 130, Flesherton, ON N0C1E0)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception
1 Highland Drive
FLESHERTON, ON N0C 1E0
(519) 924-2810
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved