Peacefully at Grey Gables Nursing Home, Markdale on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving father of Theresa (Harvey) Hutchinson of Flesherton, Joseph (Wendy) Bakular of North Saanich, B.C., Robert (Purisima) Bakular of Burlington. Loved and remembered by grandchildren Jason Hutchinson of Kitchener, Travis (Whitney) Hutchinson of Flesherton, Melissa (Jamie) Scheuermann of Flesherton, Amy Bakular (Joe) Baker of Sannich, B.C., Adam Bakular of Courtney, B.C., Sandra and Alex Ramirez of Etobicoke. Cherished great grandfather of Dakota, Willow, Adeline, Mac, Nathan, Alexis, Brooklyn, Carter, Maci, and one on the way. Dear brother of Bill (the late Ruth) Bakular of Calgary, AB. The family celebrated Joe's life in a private family service. Interment at McNeil Cemetery, Priceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Grey Gables Activity Fund or South East Grey Community Health Centre would be gratefully appreciated. (Both donations can be made by cheque or cash directly with the funeral home, Box 130, Flesherton, ON N0C1E0)