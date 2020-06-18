Joseph Ragany, also known as Joe or Joey, died peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at age 51, with his wife Jannette Elias by his side. The man, the mister congeniality, the legend, put a brave fight and gave it all in a long-year battle against this terrible illness that has plagued our society for far too long. His friends and peers knew Joe as the kind and charismatic I.T. 'guru', the helping hand always ready to assist them with any technical challenges and always wearing the most beautiful smile on his face and the most generous heart on his sleeve. His family knew him as the loving husband and brother with a heart larger than life, great sense of humor and a smile that brightened up the darkest day and the cloudiest sky. He was a man with passion, passion for his loved ones, passion for his cars and his house, passion for his doggies Zeva & Coco. He loved swimming and his movie time in his man's cave - home theatre. Joe was taken away far too soon, but his life was plenty and touched many. He enjoyed the company of friends and relatives at home and he was always an amazing and proud host with all his guests. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Jannette to Europe and Mexico where precious memories were made in company of his Mexican family where he is deeply loved. Joe is survived by his wife Jannette Elias and his brother Steve Ragany. He will be sadly missed by all his Mexican and Canadian families and friends. We are many fortunate people touched by Joe and a Celebration of his Life will have place once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Short and private visitations will have place at his home upon appointment. More information on his FB page.



