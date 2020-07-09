1/
Joseph SCAMPOLI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Burlington on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his 60th year. Beloved partner of Amanda Toussaint. Cherished son of Anthony and Mary Scampoli. Loving father of Amanda, Kevin, Julie Lynn Marie (DJ) and Mathew (Somar). Proud grandfather of Kylie Jane and Hunter Dean. Dear brother of Emma (Dennis) and uncle of Melissa (Mitchel) and Stephen (Alexandra). Joseph will also be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. A Private Funeral Service and Interment has been held. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved