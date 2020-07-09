Joseph SCAMPOLI

Passed away unexpectedly at his home in Burlington on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his 60th year. Beloved partner of Amanda Toussaint. Cherished son of Anthony and Mary Scampoli. Loving father of Amanda, Kevin, Julie Lynn Marie (DJ) and Mathew (Somar). Proud grandfather of Kylie Jane and Hunter Dean. Dear brother of Emma (Dennis) and uncle of Melissa (Mitchel) and Stephen (Alexandra). Joseph will also be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. A Private Funeral Service and Interment has been held. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) www.smithsfh.com