Joseph WILSON

Passed away with his children by his side on June 25, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen Wilson. Beloved father of; Les (Kathy), Wayne (Carolyn), Brian (Trudy), Scott (Darlene), Lisa (Steve) Woods and Judy (Andrew) Cartwright. He will be greatly missed by 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister and brother-in-law Loreen and Don South and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr. Mathews and the staff at Milton District Hospital. At his request there will be a family celebration at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Joseph to The Hospital Auxiliary of Milton District Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca