Joseph WILSON
Passed away with his children by his side on June 25, 2020 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of the late Doreen Wilson. Beloved father of; Les (Kathy), Wayne (Carolyn), Brian (Trudy), Scott (Darlene), Lisa (Steve) Woods and Judy (Andrew) Cartwright. He will be greatly missed by 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister and brother-in-law Loreen and Don South and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Dr. Mathews and the staff at Milton District Hospital. At his request there will be a family celebration at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Joseph to The Hospital Auxiliary of Milton District Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
