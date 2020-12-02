July 9, 1932 - November 17, 2020 Former long time resident of Burlington, Ontario. Peacefully at her home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England in her 89th year. Loving wife of the late George, devoted mother of Victoria, Robert and the late Karen and Alexander. Much loved and adored grandmother of Louise, Johnny and Christina and great-grandmother of Evie and Aryia. Will be sadly missed by many friends and family here in Canada where she lived for 50 years and of course in England where she passed. Funeral to be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations gratefully accepted to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the C.N.I.B.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store