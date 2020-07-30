(1933-2020) We are sad to announce the passing of Joyce Page on Sunday, July 19th in her 87th year. She died at our home where we have lived for 58 years, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born in Toronto and moved to Kingston at a young age. She attended public and high school in Kingston and graduated from Queen's University in 1955. She then attended the University of Toronto and graduated with a degree in Social Work. Joyce worked as a social worker for over 40 years in Kingston, Peel and Halton counties. Much of this time was spent in adoption work and she placed many children in all of these locations. Joyce retired in 1998 and enjoyed many summers with her family in Muskoka and at Lake of Bays. Joyce was devoted to her family and enjoyed many holiday and birthday celebrations at our home. She also enjoyed playing bridge with a group of ladies who had played together for over 50 years. Joyce will be sorely missed by her family who sought her guidance and council for many years. She was a thoughtful and kind person and her advice was very much appreciated. She will be greatly missed by her husband Bruce with whom she has been married for 64 years. She will also be missed by her children Karen and Ian, her daughter-in-law Sarah and her grandchildren Alana, Laura, Mark and Eric. As was her wish, a family service has been held. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and care workers who helped maintain her comfortably in her home till her passing.



