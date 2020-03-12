|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Judy Rattray. She is survived by Doug, her husband of 53 years; her two children, Matthew and Rachel (Michael Mendoza); and her cherished grandchildren, Brayden and Nathan. Judy was the eldest of three children born to the late John and Mary Wotherspoon, of Oakville. She is predeceased by her brother Jock and leaves behind her brother, Richard Wotherspoon (Joanne), nieces, Heather (Albertson) and Katie (Hynek). Raised in Oakville, Judy met Doug while they attended Oakville Trafalgar High School in the sixties. They were married in St. John Church, Oakville on April 27, 1968. In Oakville, along with her personality, she opened a unique craft store called "Peggy's Art and Artifacts"; like her, definitely ahead of its time. From there, they moved on to Perth, then Stratford, and finally ended up in London, Ontario. Judy was the kind of mother every child deserves. She nurtured independence and supported choices, even if she didn't agree. She encouraged the family in social and sport endeavours: organizing trips to hockey, swimming, school gyms, dance, baseball, curling, golf, world awareness and travel, along with the loved family cottage in Burk's Falls, were common course for her. Judy's sense of humour was contagious and when she entered a room, heads turned, allowing her to establish life-long relationships; witness her financial planning career of over 25 years with London Life. She was the stabilizing rock for the family and leaves a wonderful legacy of many friends. Judy led this remarkable full life until she was diagnosed with a bowel blockage/bladder cancer in 2019. She was strong and maintained her sense of humour throughout, yet succumbed, on March 6, 2020. She will be missed in our hearts forever. At Judy's request, a Celebration of Life will be held at the HIGHLAND COUNTRY CLUB, 1922 Highland Heights, London, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Westview has been entrusted with handling donations and for those who wish to aid remembrances of her long career as a Financial Advisor, we have established a scholarship "J.A. Rattray Rising Star Trust Fund" for that career-minded star enrolled in financial services related courses at Fanshawe College or, if preferred, donations to the London Regional Cancer Program would be appreciated. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 12, 2020