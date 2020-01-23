|
|
Peacefully passed away, with her family at her side, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Burlington, at the age of 73. Loving mother of Charyl Mirrlees (Bryce), Colleen Woodfind and Shawn Arsenault (Patricia). Cherished Grandma of Brandon, Abby-Rose, Makayla, Michael, Ashley, Shawn Jr and Isaac, and Great-Grandma of 4 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Cremation. Private interment in Niagara Falls at a later date. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020