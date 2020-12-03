With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the tragic passing of our loving son, Justin Mitchell Hiltz, on November 16, 2020. Born on March 1, 1996. Justin is survived by his only son Jasper Hiltz, parents, Christine Hiltz Banks, Kimmirut, Nunavut and Peter Banks, West Brooklyn, NS. Along with Justin's brothers, Tyler Jordan Adam Hiltz (Satannah) of New Minus, NS, and Brycen Banks, West Brooklyn, NS, Justin's sister, Kalynn Hiltz, Toronto, Ontario, niece, Madelaine, and infant sister Abigail Hiltz Pudlat, Kimmirut, NU. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother Patricia Perry (Monty) Dartmouth, NS, and maternal grandfather, Gary Hiltz, Coldbrook, NS. His paternal grandparents Lucy and Dennis Banks, West Brooklyn, NS. Uncles and Aunts: David Hiltz (Crystle), Ariana Thibodeau (Michael), Adam Perry (Emily) Melissa Whitehead and Felicia Banks. Many cousins from NS, NB, Ontario and Maine. Justin attended school in Milton, Ontario and Coldbrook, NS. Justin loved all his family and friends. He loved his son, Jasper. His mother and siblings were his world. He was so excited to have a new baby sister and was looking forward to meeting her in the coming weeks. He loved being around everyone and always had a glowing smile and a great sense of humor. One of his favorite interest were dolphins. He loved fishing, especially with his Dad, Uncle David and Nanny P. Justin had a great love for his many friends, everywhere he went. From all the condolences, you can tell the feelings were mutual. Justin, you are in our hearts forever. Justin was predeceased by maternal great grandparents, Alvin Smith and Elaine Whitte., paternal great grandparents, Bessie Hamm and Ray Hiltz, maternal great grandparents Keith and Ada Johnston. Cremation has taken place at Evergreen, Milton, Ontario and entrusted to McKersie Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main Street E., Milton, Ontario L9Z 1N5. A private celebration of life will be held in Annapolis County, NS at a later date. In lieu of flowers, monatary donations can be made directly by EMT to: pandapat54@gmail.com Words of comfort can be sent to the family, Christine Banks, Peter Banks or Pat Perry via Facebook. Thankyou to all those who have helped out over this difficult period of time.



