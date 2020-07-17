Kaethe Looman-Irvine passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side, just 2 days before her 92nd birthday. She is predeceased by her loving husband Gordon Leonard 'Len" Irvine (2010). Kaethe's memory will be forever treasured by her three daughters Karin Fradgley (and Roger), Henny Fleischer, Rosemarie Fleischer (and Dan Dufour), and fondly remembered as "Oma" by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and as "Tante Kaethe" by her nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by Len's family, Maureen Irvine (and Paul Bose), Jennifer Dodd and their families. Born a twin to her brother Johannes Looman, in Germany in 1928, Kaethe and her family bravely endured the hardships of WW11. Soon after the war ended, she trained as a watchmaker at the prestigious A. Lange & Sohne School in Glasshutte in East Germany during the school's last years of operation. Escaping to West Germany in 1949, Kaethe married her first husband Eugen Fleischer in 1953 and with their two girls Karin and Henny, they courageously immigrated to Canada in 1956, where they initially settled in Montreal, had a their third daughter Rosemarie and later moved to Burlington, Ontario. Kaethe worked as a watchmaker, raised her family, and enjoyed gardening, cross-country skiing, and camping. In 1973, Kaethe met Len who introduced her to sailing. Together they and their beloved dogs and boat "Woodwind" spent the next four decades sailing and enjoying retirement in their gingerbread house by Lake Ontario in Oakville. Kaethe's kind, adventurous, courageous spirit will be deeply missed by family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of Churchill Place in Oakville, and Thistlecreek Health Care for their loving support and exemplary care during her last 4 years. A private family internment will take place later when Kaethe's ashes will be laid to rest with her husband's, Len Irvine at St. Jude's Anglican Church in Oakville, Ontario.



