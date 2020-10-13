1/1
Kathaleen Isabelle BELL
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Kathy Bell on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Gordon for 60 years; loving mother to Brian Bell (Aileen), Don Bell (Sherri Lawrence) and Judy (Randy Reid). Proud "Granny" to Eric Reid (Holly), Tracey Bell, Chase Bell (Hayley), Alicia (Brad Bygrave) and much adored "Great-Granny" to Carter and Blake Reid and Brooks Bygrave. Kathy will be missed by her brother Fred Finn (Linda), her sister-in-law Faye Bell, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat (Arend Ouwendyk). Predeceased by her parents Marg and Jack Finn, brother John Finn and brother-in-law Bruce Bell. A private family service and interment at Evergreen Cemetery has been held. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Milton District Hospital foundation would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Oct. 13, 2020.
