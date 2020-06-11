February 21, 1934 - June 4, 2020 Kay passed away on her own terms, at home in Burlington, with loving family by her side. Kay was preceded in death by her beloved twin sons Mark and Hugh and is survived by daughters Ellen, Barbara (Barry Pickford), Vivian Willott and Kathleen. Gramma will be also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Katie, Drew, Jack, Colleen, Greer and Willa and great grandchildren: Niko, Sloane and George. In her later years Kay's ability to take care of others was diminished but she always gave more than could be expected and was tremendously grateful to all who assisted in her care. Those who knew Kay know that she was a long-time news aficionado who was interested in just about anything, in particular politics, had a wonderful sense of humour and that nothing delighted her more than her family, particularly, her grandchildren. Kay will be deeply missed by family and friends, but they are heartened knowing that Kay, as she expressed it "had experienced it all". A private graveside service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 11, 2020.