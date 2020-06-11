Kay was always welcoming and sweet. Every time we met I felt important and loved by her gentle way to express interest on life. Thank you Kay for bringing up a group of amazing women, one I call a dear friend.

My condolences go out to the Henderson girls and all their connected family for the loss of such a beautiful woman.

With love, Jan, Steve, Kellie, Kael, Cayden, Matilda, Pete, Colleen, Jackie and Brian. Xo

Janine Grant

Friend