It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathy on January 14, 2020 in her 68th year. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband Ron of 46 years. She will forever be missed by her daughter Heather and son-in-law Mike Taylor. She will always have the best and warmest seat in the arena watching over her grandson Cameron. Sadly missed by her mother Vera McGuire, brothers Steve (Kathleen) Maguire and Michael Maguire. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Mary (Sheldon) Hellin, Kathy Reid and Diane Reid as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Barney McGuire and her Aunt Birthe Sparre, her mother and father-in-law Sam and Millie Reid and her brothers-in-law Rick and Dave Reid. To Derek, Shane, Liana and the Presse family, Kathy could never thank you enough for all you have done throughout the years. It meant a lot to her, especially the support you have shown to her through her recent fight. Thanks to Carlene and Jimmy Hunter and Mary and Murray Van Wart for all their help and kindness that they gave over the last six months. A big thank you to the staff at the LHIN as well as to the nursing staff, especially Yda May and the PSW's at Acclaim Health. Also, a big thank you goes out to Shigiru who was there from when she came home from the hospital to when she made her final journey to Ian Anderson House. Thank you to the staff and volunteers at Ian Anderson House for the calm and caring atmosphere that she was surrounded by in her final days. Thank you to all her friends and family that visited and wished her well. Family and friends gathered at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Tuesday, January 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, Kathy would ask that donations to Ian Anderson House or the Milton/Oakville Humane society be made as these two places were near and dear to her heart, or to a . We will love you to the moon and back. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020