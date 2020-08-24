1/
Kathleen Stewart
1943-05-15 - 2020-08-21
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Kathy Stewart peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Loving wife, and life partner of Ken for 55 years. Devoted mother of Craig (deceased 2015) and loving daughter, Karen. Proud Gran of Jack and Lauren whom she adored. Caring sister to Andrea (John, deceased 2020) and sister-in-law to Marion (Stewart) both of Glasgow, Scotland. Kathy was out going and a wonderful friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca

Published in Halton News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
