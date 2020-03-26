Home

Kathryn Beverly Tromm

Kathryn Beverly Tromm Obituary
At 92 years young and after a wonderful life, Kathryn passed away peacefully at The Village of Erin Meadows in Mississauga on March 20, 2020. She was a passionate teacher who was loved dearly by her students. Kathryn, beloved wife of Conrad Tromm (predeceased) is survived by her son Michael (Marta), grandchildren Ryan (Amra), Kyle (Maddie) and great granddaughter, Harper. The family is very grateful to the Personal Support Workers and staff at the Village of Erin Meadows for their tireless care and service that made her stay a very pleasant one. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined once the COVID-19 outbreak has cleared. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 26, 2020
