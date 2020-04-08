|
|
Passed away at the Guelph General Hospital, Guelph, on Monday, April 6, 2020. Kathryn Mary (nee Brooks) Elgar, in her 69th year, was the beloved wife of David John Elgar of Rockwood. Dear mother of Jennifer Capan (Andrej) of Sunderland. Loving grandmother of Jasmina and Maja. Kathryn is survived by her brothers Brian Brooks of St. Catharines, Allan (Laurie) Brooks of Atlanta, GA and Bruce (Cindy) Brooks of Edmonton, AB, by brother-in-law Bob Sullivan of Laurenceville, GA and by brother- and sister-in-law Donna and Bob Scale of Oakville. She is remembered by her nieces and nephews. Kathryn was predeceased by her twin sister, Ann Sullivan (2009) and by her parents Donald and Mary (nee McDonell) Brooks. She was a friend of Bill W. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church, Oustic, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to St. Peter's Church, Oustic, would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 8, 2020