1/1
Kathy (nee Leeper) McDONALD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday July 24, 2020, at the age of 65. Loving wife of 44 years to Barry McDonald. Devoted mother to Jamie McDonald (Katherine). Stepmom to Wayne McDonald, Blair McDonald and Brent McDonald (Kate). Cherished Nana to Gavin, Ty, Drew, Justin, Zach, and Brandon. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre. A heart felt thank you to all her family, friends, doctors, and nurses for their care and support. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved